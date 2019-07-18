Makkhi actor Kichcha Sudeep recently shared a picture with Ajay Devgn on his Twitter account calling him a gentleman. Kichcha will be seen in Dabangg 3 and is currently shooting for the same. See the picture here.

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep recently met Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and expressed his love and respect towards him posting a picture on Twitter. Kichcha is known for his big hits Makkhi and Baahubali.

Sudeep will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 which a sequel of Dabangg series. The actor took to Twitter and shared a picture with Singham actor Ajay. He wrote a wonderful caption with the collage calling Ajay a true gentleman. He also stated that it was a pleasure meeting him. In the picture, they are seen posing for the camera and are seen talking to each other. Have a look.

It is important to note that Dabangg 3 is not Kichcha’s debut film in Bollywood. He was previously seen in Phoonk part one and two and also in Rann. While shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3, he has been meeting a lot of Bollywood stars. Last month, Sudeep shared a picture with Salman Khan and thanked him for making him comfortable on sets. The picture was taken on the first of Dabangg 3 shoot and he was overwhelmed meeting Salman Bhai.

A true Gentleman.

Was a previlige meeting u @ajaydevgn sir.

Moment Treasured. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/7UkFVsb3G3 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 17, 2019

On the work front, Ajay will be seen playing lead roles in films like Bhuj: The Pride of India and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. According to sources, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Rajamouli’s RRR in a guest appearance.

