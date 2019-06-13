Dabangg 3: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. Reports reveal that Salman Khan wants Dharmendra to appear in the role of Prajapati Pandey in the film. If the reports turn out to be true, it will be really amazing to see Salman Khan and Dharmendra sharing the same screens.

Dabangg 3: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dabangg 3, which is the third instalment of Dabangg. In the film, Salman Khan will play the same role as Chubul Panday which is among the most celebrated characters of Salman and Sonakshi Sinha will be romancing with Salman as Rajjo. In the first two parts, Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna played the role of Salman Khan’s on-screen father, but as per the recent buzz, Dharmendra can replace Vinod from the film. However, there is no official announcement for this.

Reports also reveal that the lead actor Salman Khan wants Dharmendra to step into Vinod Khanna’s shoes and will appear in Prajapati Pandey’s role. Salman Khan and Dharmendra share a great bond with each other and it will be interesting to watch both the actors in the same frame.

Dabangg 3 is directed by dancing legend Prabhu Deva and is produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan under the banners of Arbaaz Khan Productions and Salman Khan Films. The film is a sequel of 2012 film Dabangg 2 and is written by Dilip Shukla.

In the film, Arbaaz Khan and Mahir Gill reprise their role from the last series and Sudeep will play the lead negative role in the film opposite Salman Khan. The film will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. Reports also revealed that Loveyatri actor Warina Hussain will also appear in the film in a special appearance and will shake a leg with Salman on the song titled Munna Badnam Hua.

Reports reveal that Warina shot for the song for fours days at Mehboob studio. The song is composed by Sajid-Wajid and is sung by Kamaal Khan who is best known for song O O Jaane Jaana. In an interview, Warina revealed that she is very happy and enjoyed every bit of the song.

