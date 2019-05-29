Dabangg 3: The veteran actor Dimple Kapadia will return as Salman Khan's mother Naina Devi in Dabangg 3. The movie will also feature Arbaz Khan, Mahi Gill, Sonakshi Sinha, Nikitin Dheer and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep in lead roles.

Dabangg 3: Bollywood veteran actress Dimple Kapadia needs no introduction be it her films or her songs Dimple Kapadia has surely won hearts of many! As her acting career keeps on getting bigger, Dabangg actor will be soon seen making her way into Hollywood with director Christopher Nolan’s latest project- Tenet. Well, this isn’t all, as per reports Dimple Kapadia will be returning to the Dabangg sequel as Chulbul Pandey’s mother Naina Devi.

As we all know, Dimple Kapadia played the role of Salman Khan’s mother Naina Devi in the first part and will return to the Dabangg franchise after she passed away in the second part of the movie. The movie Dabangg 3 is currently in its last schedule and Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are currently wrapping up the movie! The initial shooting for the film Dabangg 3 took place in various parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from Dimple Kapadia, Dabangg 3 will also bring back its other old characters such as- Sonakshi Sinha as Chulbul’s wife- Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan as Chulbul’s brother Makhanchand Pandey aka Makkhi and Mahie Gill as Makkhi’s wife Nirmala. Whereas, as far as villains go, Nikitin Dheer and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep will take the center stage this time.

This is interesting to note that this talented actress has huge Hollywood Project Tenet by legendary Christopher Nolan. It will be interesting to see her in such a huge project.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 is also going to launch Salman’s friend, filmmaker-actor, Mahesh Manjarekar’s daughter Ashwami.

