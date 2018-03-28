Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva has remarked that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is a lot like South Superstar Rajinikanth. Speaking of the resemblance between the two ace actors, Prabhu Deva said that they both have an innate style that is unique and appealing. He further added that just like Rajinikanth, Salman never makes makes an effort to impress anyone but it just happens.

After 2009 superhit film Wanted, Actor-director duo Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva are all set to collaborate one again on the big screen in Dabangg 3. Recently in a conversation with Mid Day, the director stated that Salman is a lot like South Superstar Rajinikanth as he never makes an effort to impress anyone and it just happens. “He is hard-working and comforting. One will want to have a conversation with him about anything. He’s a lot like Rajinikanth sir. They both have an innate style, one that is unique and appealing. He never makes an effort to impress anyone, but we’re mesmerised nonetheless,” he remarked.

Speaking about the high expectations from the sequel of the film, Prabhu Deva said, “I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it.” He further added, “We should take the project on floors soon. It’s going to be an out-and-out Salman Khan film. There will be a lot of action.”

“Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz… the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg is unchanged except me: the director”, Prabhu Deva had earlier revealed. When he was asked if he has seen any of the previous Dabangg franchises, the filmmaker said, “I’d like to give it my own spin. Of course, we all know what Salman’s Chulbul Pandey is all about. That sense of masti will remain in the cop’s role.”

