Wanted 2: Salman Khan and Prabhudeva will be seen together in Dabangg 3 after a gap of 10 years. Prabhdeva, the Tollywood superstar and choreographer said he wants to work with Salman Khan for the second time in Wanted sequel, if there is one.

Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva says he wants to work with Salman Khan in Wanted 2: Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the industry and one the highest paid actors of Bollywood. Apart from being an actor, he is also a singer, reality television host and also an entrepreneur.

Salman Khan who was last seen in multi starrer mega-budget movie Bharat, is already prepping up for his upcoming movie with director Prabhudeva- Dabangg 3 and the duo will be seen together on screen after a decade! After appearing in a number of flop movies such as God Tussi Great Ho, Yuvvraaj, London Dreams his breakthrough was with Wanted.

Directed by Prabhudheva, produced by Boney Kapoor and starring Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, and Prakash Raj. It became the second highest grossing film of Salman Khan’s career and talking about the same with director Prabhudheva some interesting details have been spilled.

Prabhudheva who is working with Salman Khan after a decade said- It has been 10 years and I don’t want to look back. Its been a great experience and I don’t want to take any credits, I was still new to Bollywood and who am I to rediscover Salman Khan?

Till date, the fans are still eagerly waiting for Wanted 2 and choreographer and film Maker Prabhdheva said that there are no plans for Wanted 2 as such but you never know what future holds for you. As of now, I am working with Salman in Dabangg 3 and its a great opportunity for me.

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan and will release on December 20, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App