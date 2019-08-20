Dabangg 3: recently Salman Khan shared a video on Instagram which showed the connectivity of Sultaan in the shoot of Dabangg 3 which is totally unexpected, scroll down to see the full content

The shooting of the upcoming Salman Khan film, Dabangg 3 is going to end, for completing the remaining portion of the shoot Dabangg team is in Jaipur these days. sars keep on sharing their sidesplitting moments from the location and fans adore them a lot.

A little while back Salman Khan shared a video on Instagram which showed the connectivity of Sultaan in the shoot of Dabangg 3 which was not expected.

Here Sultan is not associated with the film that Salman did previously but Sultan is a camel that draws everybody’s attention after Salman Khan shared a video in which he is pampering Sultan and sying him Good boy.

There is a fresh face in Dabangg 3 in lead apart from Sonakshi Sinha, read further to know more,

Salman Khan is said to be the Godfather of Bollywood as he has launched many new faces in the industry even his co-star in Dabangg 3 Sonakshi Sinha, was also launched by him in the first installment of Dabangg series. In the third part, Salman is going to launch Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

Saiee Manjrekar:

Mahesh Majhrekar with Wife;

Salman Khan is likely to do romance with Saiee Manjrekar and she is instructed to stay away from limelight until her first look from the film is not out. This film is a prequel narrating the back story of Chulbul Pandey and basically, it is covering the initial years of Chulbul Pandey’s life. It will be interesting to observe how will the audience accept Saiee the way it did Sonakshi or not.

