Salman Khan blockbuster franchise Dabangg's next instalment is soon going to be launched in theatres across the world and it is still a mystery who will be the item queen in the film. Is it Bebo Kareena Kapoor or Munni Malaika Arora? Check out below.

Ever since the announcement of the film Dabangg 3, there has been a lot of speculations about the item song. The last two films of the Dabangg franchise had super hit item numbers which left the audience wanting for more and with the upcoming film Dabangg 3, fans have already started speculating the aspects of the song. Fans are eager to know whether this time it would feature Bollywood’s Bebo Kareena Kapoor or Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora.

According to the latest updates in leading websites, the film will be directed by Arbaaz Khan who happens to be the ex-husband of Malaika Arora. Since Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are already involved in a cold war due to their recent separation, it has been heard that director Khan had approached Kareena Kapoor Khan for the item song and Bollywood’s Bebo has given a nod to the same. So it is quite clear that Malaika won’t be seen in the upcoming film of the blockbuster franchise due to personal differences among the Khan family or some other reason, but Bebo is the real gainer here.

Moreover, Dabangg will star Bollywood superstar Salma Khan as the male protagonist and would retain Sonakshi Sinha’s role as his wife. The Salman Khan’s blockbuster franchise in the previous instalments had Malaika Arora as Munni and Bollywood’s Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan create a sizzling environment for the audience to enjoy the films and once again there will be an item number which will feature a total entertaining female star of Bollywood.

Also, it has not been revealed by the makers if the Fevicol Se song featuring Kareena previously would be reprised or a fresh song will be put up altogether. Keep following NewsX.com for more updates.

