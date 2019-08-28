Dabangg 3: Kiccha Sudeep is a Kannada actor and he is doing his Bollywood debut as a villain in Salman Khan's Dabaang 3. The actor got nervous while hitting Salman for a scene.

Dabangg 3: Kiccha Sudeep is a Kannada actor and he is going to perform villain in Salman Khan starrer Dabaang 3. The actor is going to make his debut in Hindi cinema. He was nervous as he was going to perform with Salman Khan in real, he used to see him on screens and admired him but now he was there in front of Him. The film Dabangg 3 is the sequel of Salman Khan’s blockbuster Dabangg. The film is already a highly rated film but the combo of Kannada superstar and Bollywood superstar will make it extra-ordinary.

He talked about the workout of Salman Khan, he said that Salman trained like an animal. Sudeep felt lucky that is performing with Salman Khan and the South Indian Director is directing him. Sudeep faces difficulty in Hindi Dialogues but got comfortable after meeting RGV. The presence of Prabhudeva Made him more comfortable and allowed him to shoot with Salman.

On the first day of the shooting got scared of so many lines in Hindi and asked the director to shoot fewer scenes. He reveales that Arbaaz Khan helped him on set and postpone the shooting. He told that after 3 days of his schedule came for his part, but he couldn’t perform with him. As he was supposed to hit Salman Khan that was difficult for him.

He tried a lot, Salman Made him comfortable and convince him to hit Salman but Sudeep failed. Kiccha added that Salman Khan is a different person as people perceive him, he is a golden-hearted man and accepts the co-star as a brother. Although the seen had shot in a different style because Sudeep was unable to shoot that way.

Salman Khan is lined up with his other projects like Kick 2, Wanted 2, Majhdaar, Sher Khan, and Partner 2. However, Salman Khan is engaged with controversies with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Inshallah starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

