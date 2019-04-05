Before the release of the much-awaited film Dabangg 3, it seems that Salman Khan has found himself in a tough situation and unfortunately landed in controversy. Clarifying the statements, the line producer of the shoot Harsh Dave said that the entire perimeter was set to protect the Shivling.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3. The shoot of the film is being held in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Unfortunately before the release, it seems that the actor has already landed himself in a sticky situation. Some hours back, few pictures of a Shivling covered by some wooden planks from the sets of the film surfaced on the Internet. Clarifying the doubts, the superstar said that the Shivling was covered with the planks to protect the idol and the holiness. Those of you who are not much aware, the sets of the film is made on the banks of river Narmada in Maheshwar.

The viral photos of the Shivling prompted a war of words between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. One of the lawmakers of BJP of Bhopal district quoted that many such incidents of religious sentiments of Hindus getting hurt are coming up nowadays from the time Kamal Nath government came into effect from last December.

We had constructed the perimeter for the Shivlinga and had put the two people on the side to guard it to avoid people from walking on it. We had no intention of hurting anyone's religious sentiments and we have relocated the set.

Further, he also requested for an FIR against those who are responsible for the entire incident and also showed disregard to Lord Shiva. Congress Media Department chief Shobha Oza quoted that BJP leaders and members have a narrow mindset. Not only this, Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Jitu Patwari secured the Bollywood superstar from the entire incident.

He said that Salman is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry who never fails to spread the message of harmony and always saves religious aspects as well. He completed by saying that the opposition is full of hatred and often wants to take advantage of politics.

Further, the line producer of the film Harsh Dave clarified the incident quoting that they had built the entire perimeter to safeguard the Shivlinga and also requested two people to stand at the side to protect it from the people who were walking from that side. There was no such intention of hurting any person's religious sentiments.

