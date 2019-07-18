Dabangg 3: Malaika Arora who has been a part of the Dabangg Franchise and was last seen dancing to item song Munni Badnam Hui confirmed the news that she isn't a part of the mega-budget starrer.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha starrer is one of the much-anticipated films of this year which every fan is waiting for eagerly. However, what makes a movie hit other than the main stars are the item songs, and one such person who made Dabangg franchise a hit was Malika Arora.

Sadly, the star won’t be a part of the Dabangg franchise. Malika Arora confirmed the news in an interview with a leading daily. She said that she isn’t a part of Dabangg 3 and wishes the team good luck. The third film is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Maliaka Arora’s ex Arbaaz Khan. The movie Dabangg 3 will mark as the second collaboration of director Prabhudev and Salman Khan after the massive success of Wanted.

Further, when asked about her upcoming films and her plans for her future endeavors, Malaika revealed that she wants to produce good content scripts and is planning to do a short film but nothing immediately. She said that a lot of ideas are coming her way but she is taking her time to decide. Whereas on the personal front, Malika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor and they made it official when they posted each other’s pics from Newyork vacation.

Check out her song from Dabangg here:

Malika Arora started her acting career with Bichho in 2000, followed by hits like Maa Tujhe Salaam, Kaante, Om Shanti Om, EMI, Housefull, Happy New Year, and any more.

Check out some of her songs here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App