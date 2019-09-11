Dabangg 3 motion poster: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming action-drama Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20 and makers of the film recently released the first official motion poster. Have a look.

Dabangg 3 motion poster: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20, 2019. The filming of the movie is currently going on and the makers of the film recently unveiled the first motion poster of the action drama featuring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.

Dabangg 3 is the sequel of Dabangg series. The third chapter is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. Apart from Sonakshi and Salman, the film features Kichcha Sudeep, Mahie Gill, Arbaaz Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Mouni Roy also be seen in the film performing a dance number. Dabangg 3 will reunite all the characters such as Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey and fans are excited to see their chemistry again.

Makers of the film recently revealed the first official motion poster of the film introducing Salman Khan. In the poster, Salman enters the frame looking all tough and says the famous dialogue ‘Swagat Toh Karo Karo Humara’. Just after the poster was released, fans showered lots of love and wishes to their favorite actor. The poster has got positive response and fans are excited to watch the movie on this Christmas.

Watch the official first motion poster here:

Meanwhile, the movie will be released in four different languages on December 20, 2019. Makers also mentioned the 100 days count down with the motion poster release. Salman Khan took to social media and shared the official motion poster himself. It should be noted that Dabangg 3 will be Salman Khan’s first multilingual film and makers have decided to release the movie in different languages for a better reach.

