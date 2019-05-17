Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is one of the highly-anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. Reports suggest that Mouni Roy will be shaking a leg with Salman Khan in a special song in the third instalment of Dabangg franchise.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan is among the most hardworking actor of the industry who masters the talent of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in the films with interesting storylines. Starting from on-screen performance to the Tv screens of Bigg Boss, the actor misses no chance of conquering hearts of his fans especially girls. Reports reveal that Mouni Roy, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Made in China, will be sharing the screens with Salman Khan. If the reports turn out to be true, the dream of the Naagin actor will become true as the actor will be seen shaking leg with Salman Khan in his upcoming film Dabangg 3, which is said to be the third instalment of Dabangg franchise.

Every instalment of Dabangg features an item song, which is often considered to be a tradition for Dabangg series. While the first instalment featured Munni Badnam Hui, the second one had Fevicol Se. Reports suggest that in the third instalment, Mouni Roy and Salman Khan will be seen shaking a leg in a special song. Reports also reveal that the sets for the song are being prepared along with other work and the song will be shot in the next few days.

The item song will be on the lines of Munni Badnaam Hui and Fevicol Se. In the song, Mouni will dazzle with some hot dance moves while Salman Khan will perform his hook steps.

Talking about the work front, currently, Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. On Sunday both the actors promoted the film live on the cricket stadium at the IPL Finale. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the film will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. The film also features Disha Patani and Tabu. Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014 and is one of the highly-anticipated films.

Dabangg 3 features Sonakshi Sinha in the role of Rajjo opposite Salman Khan in the film. The first schedule of the film was held in Maheshwar and post to it the team returned to Mumbai to conduct the second schedule. After shooting for the song with Mouni Roy, Salman Khan will take a break from the shoot of the film and return for the promotions of Bharat. Dabangg 3 will hit the theatres on December 20, 2020.

