Dabangg 3 movie: After Bharat Salman Khan is back again with the third franchise of the super hit series Dabangg 3. The movie which stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles will be releasing this year on December 20, 2019. Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his upcoming flick Dabangg 3 and wrote Chulbul Pandey is back, the movie will release this year on December 20, 2019. The movie has been directed by Prabhudeva and the shoot started last month in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Salman Khan on the work side will be next seen in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The movie which is slated to hit the screen this year on June 5, 2019, stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and many other stars. The first song from the movie Bharat- Slow motion starring Disha Patani and Salman Khan released yesterday and in a span of just a day, the song which has been bankrolled under the T series label has crossed 21 million views on Youtube. The song Slow Motion has been crooned by Vishal Shekhar and Shreya Ghoshal and penned by Irshad Kamil. Watch the song below!

The shoot for the movie Dabangg 3 is currently in its first schedule and is being exclusively shot in Maheshwar and Mandleshwar, which is the maternal town of Salman Khan. There were speculations that the Salman Khan’s film Dabangg 3 will clash with Alia Bhatt’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra but as per new reports, Ayan Mukherji’s directorial has been pushed for a release in 2020. The shoot for the film Brahmastra is likely to go on till October and releasing it in December will be rushing into a bad movie so the box office clash is not going to happen.

