Dabangg 3: The movie marks as the third franchise of Salman Khan starrer cop drama and is the second collaboration of Sallu and Prabhudeva after Wanted. The movie was originally set to star Randeep Hooda or Irfaan khan as Chulbul Pandey!

Dabangg 3: It comes as a shock for all the Salman Khan fans as the director originally wanted to star Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan as Chulbul Pandey in the cop drama Dabangg series. It comes as a surprise as Salman Khan was not the first choice of the makers but Abhinav Kashyap, the director of the first sequel, wanted to star Irrfan Khan or Randeep Hooda in lead roles.

Producer Arbaz Khan shared this piece of information in an interview with a leading daily and said Abhinav narrated the script to him and when he asked why isn’t he offering him the role of Robin Hood Cop, but he saw him more like Makkhi than Chulbul. Then, he was looking to cast Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan in lead roles but neither of them had been finalized. Arbaz Khan then offered to produce the film and that’s how Salman Khan came on board for Pandey Ji and thing then fell into place.

Salman Khan who was last seen in Bharat with Katrina Kaif is having one busy year with back to back movies lined up. Currently, he is busy shooting for his film Dabangg 3 last schedules and then will start prepping for his next film Kick 2.

The third sequel of Dabangg will star Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Kichch Sudeepa in key roles. After Sonakshi Sinha started her career alongside Salman Khan now Saiee Manjrekar too will make her Bollywood debut with Dabangg sequel.

