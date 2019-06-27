Actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday revealed that Promod Khanna, brother of late Vinod Khanna, will play the role of Salman Khan's father in Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3: Bollywood bhaijaan Salman Khan is currently busy in shooting for his super hit film Dabangg’s 3rd instalment Dabangg 3. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha who are the lead actors in the film on Thursday revealed that Pramod Khan, brother of veteran actor Vinod Khanna’s brother will join the film following the saddening demise of Vinod Khanna. The actors made the big announcement of the photosharing site Instagram through a video. Salman Khan plays Chulbul Pandey in the film and late veteran actor Vinod Khanna played his father Prajapati Pandey’s role.

In the video shared by the makers of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva introduce Pramod Khanna. The introductory video starts with a portrait of Salman and Vinod Khanna and then the cast introduced Pramod Khanna, who was donning a kurta-pyjama and slightly resembles the late actor.

