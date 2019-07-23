Dabangg 3: Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 playing the role of his love interest in the prequel scenes. In the latest interview, Salman and producer Arbaaz said Saiee fits perfectly into the role.

Dabangg 3: The shooting for upcoming cop drama Dabangg 3 has begun. The film is the sequel of Dabangg series starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. According to reports, Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen in Dabangg 3.

In the film, Saiee will be seen opposite Salman in the prequel scenes, playing the role of Chulbul Pandey’s love interest when he was around 20 years old. In an interview, Salman said he has known Manjrekar’s daughter for a long time and he thinks she will be best for this role after he saw her performing for the same. Arbaaz Khan also backed his brother saying she fits perfectly into the role.

Earlier, producer of the film Arbaaz revealed that Irrfan Khan and Randeep Hooda were chosen for the role of Robin Hood cop. Arbaaz also told that he suggested Salman Khan’s name for the movie and the director Abhinav Kashyap was instantly excited and decide to cast him as Chulbul Pandey.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhudheva. The shooting for the film is still going on and will finish till September. Apart from Salman, the movie features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Kichcha Sudeep. The film is slated to release in December this year.

Salman was last seen in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif and will be next seen with Alia Bhatt in his next film Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah.

