As he promotes his upcoming film Bharat, Salman Khan has delved into the shooting of his next film Dabangg 3. Latest reports say that Salman will be using CGI to play younger Chulbul Pandey as the film will have a lot of flashback scenes. Co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Dabangg 3 will release on December 20.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is on a glorious run at the cinema screens. After completing the shooting of his upcoming film Bharat, the actor has dived straight into the shooting of another much-anticipated film Dabangg 3 and is leaving no stone unturned to bring best to the table for his die-hard fans. As per latest reports, just like Bharat, Salman will be playing his younger self in Dabangg 3 and de-age with the help of CGI.

A source close to the film unit has told an entertainment portal that the makers of the film will be using CGI to make Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey look younger in the flashback scenes. This will be done since Dabangg 3 will have a prequel and sequel format and Chulbul’s past will be shot in flashbacks. The reports also say that Dabangg 3 will also witness Salman Khan romancing another actress, who will essay his love interest in the past.

The makers of the film have already wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Madhya Pradesh and will now be shooting in Maharashtra. To raise the excitement for the film, Salman Khan has also shared his look from the film. Helmed by Prabhu Deva and bankrolled by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions, Dabangg 3 is slated to hit the screens on December 20. Along with Salman Khan, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and South actor Sudeep.

After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt, Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran and Kick 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App