Dabangg 3: Ahead of Dabangg 3 release later in the year, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the team of the film got together for some fun time. Recently, the actor shared a fun dance video on her official Instagram account in which they can be seen grooving on the sing Urvashi.

Along with entertaining audiences on the silver screens, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has upped his game on social media to connect with his fans more than ever. From fun prank videos to fitness related posts, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to bring something new to the table. As he gears up for his upcoming film Dabangg 3, the actor shared a fun video on his official Instagram account in which he can be seen dancing on the song Urvashi.

Joining him in the fun is Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva, film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and actor Kichchca Sudeep, who will play a baddie in Salman Khan starrer. Dressed in a white t-shirt, denim and black shoes, Salman is clearly stealing the limelight with his cute antics and dance moves.

The video is a visual treat for his fans and is sure to leave a smile on your face. Sharing the video on his official Instagram account, Salman captioned it as dance class from the master himself, i.e Prabhu Deva. In no time, the video has managed to garner 2, 209, 815 views and is going viral on social media.

Speaking about Dabangg 3, the film is a sequel of Dabangg 2 and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Mahie Gill and Sudeep in key roles. Helmed by Prabhu Deva and bankrolled by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions, Dabangg is slated to release on December 20, 2019. After Dabangg 3, the actor will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt, the Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran and Kick 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App