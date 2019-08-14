Dabangg 3: Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, was spotted leaving for Jaipur tonight for his next schedule of Dabangg 3. The movie will also star Dabanng debutant Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles opposite Salman Khan. See photos

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan is having one busy year with back to back hits, the star who was last seen in the box office hit and multi starrer project Bharat has jetted off to Jaipur for the next schedule of his film Dabangg 3. Dressed in casual attire, grey t-shirt, and black jeans, Salman Khan was seen leaving for Jaipur with his bodyguard and crew.

Dabangg 3 is one of the much-anticipated movies of the year and has already created a buzz among the fans. Apart from him, the movie will also feature Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. She started her Bollywood career a few years back with Salman Khan in Dabangg franchise. The Dabangg sequel has been a hit from the very start and interestingly this time for Dabangg 3 Prabhudeva and Salman Khan have reunited after a decade.

Their last venture was Wanted, which was yet again another blockbuster film of Salman Khan’s career. Apart from the script to the direction, the movie is also known for its hit songs, and this time as per reports, the movie will have a sequel of Malaika Arora song Munni Badnam hui – Munna Badnam Hua.

As per reports, Sonakshi Sinha will be flying to Jaipur tonight as well and will be missing Rakshabandhan this year. As per the source, the third schedule for Dabangg 3 begins today. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha will be shooting in Rajasthan for the next few weeks. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter and Salman Khan’s niece Saiee Manjrekar will join the duo in Rajasthan. The newbie will play the role of Salman Khan’s past love interest.

Take a look at some of videos and photos from the Dabangg 3 here:

