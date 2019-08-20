Dabangg 3: Salman Khan is having a great time in his location of the shoot and it is expressed through the pictures shared from the location, scroll down to see the pictures

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is the most awaited film of the year and is announced to release at the end of the year that is on December 20, any movie of Salman khan is confirmed blockbuster for the year as Bharat was launched and it became the highest opener of the box office in the year 2019 and Dabangg series is one of the most iconic films he did and the third installment of Dabangg created a lot of buzzes already.

The shooting of the film is about to complete and the crew of Dabangg including Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is now at Jaipur to finish the shoot. Both stars are having lots of fun in the pink city and entertaining their fans by getting clicked with them. Both stars share their wondrous moments with the fans through social media and stay connected with their fans.

Salman Khan is enjoying his location of the shoot and it is expressed through the pictures shared from the location and couple of hours ago these pics were shared by Bina Kak on her Instagram handle.

Recently Salman khan’s pic with his two little fans popped up on web which made fans crave for more as it connected Bhaijan with his fans. Sonakshi Sinha’s pic was also uploaded on the internet where she is seen in a saree in the look of Rajjo(the character she is playing in the film) and she is heading towards the entrance of the palace.

On Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, Salman Khan shared a video with his fans on Instagram from the sets of Dabangg 3 and he greeted his fans by wishing them happy independence day, happy rakhi and happy rain, from the pink city(Jaipur), Rajasthan. Due to all these efforts, stars keep bewitching the attention of their fans.

