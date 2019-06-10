Dabangg 3 Salman Khan: Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be next seen in the third instalment of Dabangg 3 and rumours suggest that either Mouni Roy or Warina Hussain will be seen in a dance number in the film.

Dabangg 3: After the spectacular success of Bharat, Bollywood superstar will be next seen in Dabangg 3 which is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. According to the latest media speculations, Mouni Roy will be seen in an item number along with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. However, other reports suggest that Warina Hussain, who was launched by Salman Khan in Loveyatri, will be seen in a special item number and will shake a leg with Salman Khan. The special item number will be choreographed by none other than ace Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.

Previously, it was Malaika Arora’s sizzling dance on item number Munni Badnaam Huyi from Dabangg had taken the nation by storm followed by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s phenomenal dance on Fevicol Se in Dabangg 3 was loved by one and all and now fans are eagerly waiting to see that who will be the new item girl in the third part of Dabangg.

The film stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles just like the previous 2 parts. The first 2 films from this franchise were major blockbusters and now there are high expectations from Dabangg 3 as well.

The film is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and is being backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and co-produced by Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Arbaaz Khan Productions.

Salman Khan’s latest movie Bharat emerged as a big hit and has already earned Rs 150 crore. Salman Khan will also be seen in Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah. He is one of the most celebrated superstars.

