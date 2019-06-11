Dabangg 3: The upcoming Salman Khan starrer is not going to have senior actor Dimple Kapadia. According to reports, the actor was earlier to play the role of Salman's mother. Dabangg 3 which is the third instalment of Dabangg went on floors recently.

Dabangg 3: Once again Salman Khan is all set to be seen in the third instalment of his Dabangg franchise. The actor has been paired with Sonakshi Sinha for the third time. According to reports, actor Dimple Kapadia, who was rumoured to be a part of the film will not have Dimple Kapadia on-board. Shunning the rumours, the makers aren’t planning on to resurrect the character of Salman Khan’s mother Naini Devi, which Dimple Kapadia’ was supposed to step into.

Moreover, there is hype revolving around the item song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ which is quite similar to that of the Munni Badnam Hui of the first film of the franchise i.e.Dabangg. The song is being filmed in Mumbai and there is a buzz that Salman is currently shooting for the item song. Munna Badnaam Hua is going to be choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and rumours has it that popular TV star Mouni Roy is set to shake a leg with Salman.

