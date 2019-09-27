Dabangg 3: Bollywood actor Salman Khan will release Dabangg 3 music album before the trailer launch. The action drama is slated to release on December 20 and will feature Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan among others.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. As per reports, Salman will launch Dabangg 3 music album before the trailer. Dabangg 3 is the prequel of Dabangg series and features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, and Saiee Manjrekar among others. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the cation drama will be released in four languages including Kannada, Tamil & Telugu. The third instalment of Dabangg will also star South actor Kichcha Sudeep in a crucial role.

The music album of Salman starrer will be out soon and it is expected to be a blend of dance numbers and soulful melodies. The shooting of the film has not been completed yet, fans are excited to watch the film and are looking forward to all the latest updates. Dabangg 3 will be Salman’s first film to release in multiple languages and is Salman and Prabhu’s second collaboration after Wanted. It is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

Recently, Salman’s upcoming film Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt was called off which was being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and now he will be a part of another Prabhu Deva film which will release on the occasion of Eid next year. Earlier, there were rumours that film has been named as Radhe but later Salman denied but confirmed that the movie will release on Eid 2020. However, much information about the film has not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, Salman Bhai will be seen hosting the most awaited reality show Big Boss season 13. The show has been making headlines since the time it was announced and fans cant wait to watch the new season. Big Boss 13 will premiere on September 29, 2019, on Colours. The theme of this season was released a few days back and names of many stars have been coming up lately including Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra, Rashmi Desai and others.

