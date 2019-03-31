Salman Khan recently announced that he has landed to Indore and will start with the shoot of the film from tomorrow. Dabangg 3 will be directed by Prabhu Deva and will feature Sonakshi Sinha along with the superstar. Reports suggest that the film will hit the silver screens in December, however, no such official announcement is made.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to create a buzz again in 2019 with the cop drama film Dabangg 3. The actor recently announced by sharing a video on his social media handle that the film will go on floors from tomorrow. He quoted that, along with his brother Arbaaz Khan, he has landed to Indore, which is their birthplace and soon they would be heading for Maheshwar and Mandleshwar, to start the shoot for their film Dabangg 3. He also shared that it is the same place where his grandfather was posted when he was in the police. The film is the third installment of Dabangg series which will be directed by Prabhu Deva and will be jointly produced by Arbaaz and Salman Khan. The film will feature Sonakshi Sinha in the lead actor’s role. Talking about Dabangg (2010), the film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and was produced by Arbaaz Khan. However, Arbaaz handled the direction work for Dabangg 2 which released in 2012.

Reports suggest that the film will hit the silver screens in December however if the reports are to be believed, the film may clash with Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon’s film Panipat, which is set to release on December 6, 2019. It is a heroine-centric period drama film, which is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. It is also expected that Dabangg 3 can also clash with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is a fantasy film, produced by Karan Johar. The film features stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles and will be the first planned trilogy. The most interesting part about the film is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screens for the first time.

Talking about Salman Khan’s future project, it includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Inshallah. Reports suggest that it will be a romantic flick that will also feature Alia Bhatt. Both Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will share the screens for the first time. Meanwhile, the superstar will next appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

