Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3, shared his first photo with debutante Saiee Manjrekar on his official Instagram account on Saturday evening and the photo has taken over the Internet! In the picture, we see Salman Khan posing with Saiee Manjrekar next to a lake and they look happy and are smiling as they pose together.

While Salman is looking dapper in an off-white shirt, Saiee looks stunning in orange traditional wear and they steal the show with this phenomenal photo! Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of veteran actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, will be making her big Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and being backed by Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie also stars Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi and Nawab Shah in supporting roles and the film will also have a special item number titled Munna Badnaam Hua by Warina Hussian. Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the popular and hit Dabangg franchise.

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar and there are a lot of expectations from her. Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year which is slated to hit the silver screens on December 20, around Christman holidays.

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, will also be seen in Kick 2 and Wanted 2. Salman Khan keeps sharing his photos and videos from the sets of Dabangg 3 which go viral on social media in no time. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood who is known for his blockbuster movies which set the box office on fire in no time. Dabangg 3 is also being co-produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

