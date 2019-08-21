Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is among the highly anticipated film which will hit the silver screens on December 20. Recently, Salman Khan announced that the film will release in multiple languages–Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Dabangg 3: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to impress the fans with the third installment of Dabangg franchise. Currently, the entire team is busy shooting for the film in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Reports reveal this installment of Dabangg is produced on a huge budget and is among the much-awaited films which will hit the screens on December 20 and will also mark as a debut for Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee, who will portray, Salman Khan’s childhood love interest.

Recently, Salman Khan along with director Prabhudeva announced that the film will release in multiple languages–Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Dressed in a purple shirt with sunglasses, the actor posed with Prabhudeva in the picture. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Arbaaz Khan, Nikitin Dheer, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawab Shah, Warina Hussain and Mahir Gill in supporting roles.

Moreover, South star Sudeep will play a negative character in the film. Moreover, dancing sensation Mouni Roy will also appear in a special appearance in an item song.

Take a look at the photo–

The first schedule of the film was held in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Post to it, the makers held the second schedule in Mumbai. On the work front, after completing Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. Moreover, the film also features Chunky Pandey, Sharman Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi and will release in May 2020. Reports reveal that Salman Khan might also feature in Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App