Dabangg 3: The much-awaited film featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is all set to release in December this year. Actors are currently shooting for the action thriller in Rajasthan. Dabangg 3 is the sequel of Dabangg series. Being directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also features Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Kichcha Sudeep, Pankaj Tripathi among others. The film is slated to hit the silver screens in December 2020.

The filming of the movie began in March and has completed 75 days of the shoot till now. After shooting for the film in Phaltan and Maharashtra, the cast and crew have moved to Jaipur, Rajasthan to shoot near the monuments. The Jaipur schedule is expected to complete in 8 more days. As per reports, Salman and Sonakshi have been shooting dedicated for the movie even after heavy rains.

Recently, many photos and videos from the shoot were leaked on social media in which the actors are seen shooting despite heavy rains and in amid crowd. In the photos, Salman is seen wearing a navy blue shirt with black trousers and Sonakshi is wearing a blue saree. Currently, they are shooting at a remote village Basca near Agra road.

On the work front, Sonakshi is enjoying the success of her latest movie Mission Mangal which was released last week on Independence Day. Along with her, the movie features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, and Vikram Gokhale.

