Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are currently shooting for their upcoming film Dabangg 3 in Jaipur. In the latest photos, the actors were seen enjoying with special children on the sets of the film. The action thriller is slated to release in December 2019.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have been shooting for their upcoming film Dabangg 3 in Jaipur, Rajasthan from the past few days. Being directed by Prabhu Deva, the action thriller is the sequel of Dabangg series. Many photos and videos from the sets of the movie are shared on the social media treating fans and this time Salman and Sonakshi are seen spending time with special children.

Recently, senior actor Bina Kak took to Instagram and shared photos of Salman Bhai and Sonakshi along with special children. In the photo, Chul Bul Pandy aka Salman can be seen dancing with the children and enjoying with them. Bina Kak wrote in her caption about the party organised on the sets of Dabangg 3. The children were offered snacks and they spent time with their favourite stars. The actors had a gala time with the special kids.

In another picture, Mission Mangal actor Sonakshi can be seen posing with the kids wearing a saree. She had a great time with the special children and the wide smile on her face says it all. Meanwhile, Sonakshi is enjoying the success of her latest space drama film Mission Mangal. The film features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu among others and has entered Rs 100 crore in five days.

Talking about Dabangg 3, the film also features Arbaaz Khan, Kichcha Sudeep and Mahie Gill. Apart from them, Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar will also be a part of the film. It is scheduled to release in December 2019. Meanwhile, Salman returned to Mumbai yesterday evening after completing the shoot.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App