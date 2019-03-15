Dabangg 3: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has confirmed that Dabangg 3 will release in December 2019. While the film will be directed by Prabhudeva, the film will star Sonakshi Sinha in a prominent role. Slated for a December release, Dabangg 3 is expected to face a clash with Brahmastra and Panipat.

Dabangg 3: After much anticipation, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has ended her silence on his much-awaited film Dabangg. The actor, who was present at the press conference of Da-Bangg: The Tour, confirmed that the third sequel of Dabangg will go on floors on April 1 and the film will release in December 2019. Confirming Sonakshi Sinha’s presence in the film, Salman said Prabhudeva will be directing Dabangg.

The latest announcement related to Dabangg 3 suggests an interesting box office clash in the month of December. Along with Dabangg 3, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan as well as Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon are also slated for a December release. Panipat is scheduled to release on December 6 while Brahmastra will hit the screens on December 20.

Helmed by Prabhudeva and bankrolled by Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 will reportedly be a prequel to the previous two releases in the Dabangg series. In the third instalment, Salman, Sonakshi and Arbaaz will play their earlier characters while Sajid Wajid will compose the soundtrack of the film.

Salman Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film Bharat. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and many more, the film will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid 2019. Bharat is the remake of Korean film Ode To My Father.

