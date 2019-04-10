Dabangg 3: Salman Khan starrer has invited troubles for itself as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued an official notice the team of Dabangg 3 for messing with a monument in Madhya Pradesh. The official notice states that some of the constructions that the makers have done to make the sets for the film has messed up with the monument and violated the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 and some other rules and regulations too. Check more details here!

Salman Khan’s successfully running franchise Dabangg is going to treat fans with another installment. Shooting for Dabangg 3 started weeks ago and now, the team has been working in Madhya Pradesh. The anticipation in fans is doubled and people are eagerly waiting for the film to release. But in a twist of events, the Salman Khan starrer has invited trouble for itself. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued an official notice the team of Dabangg 3 for messing with a monument in Madhya Pradesh.

Reportedly, the officials have requested the makers to remove two film set pieces kept inside the Jal Mahal in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh. The official notice states that some of the constructions that the makers have done to make the sets for the film has messed up with the monument and violated the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 and some other rules and regulations too. It was also confirmed by the Mandu Sub Circle, ASI Junior Conservation Assistant Prashant Patankar and he told media that the notice has been forwarded to the officials and Dhar collector. A warning has also been given that the shoot might have to end or the permission to shoot would get terminated if the directives in the notice are not followed by the makers on the earliest possible time.

The complaint does not end here. A stone located at a fort in banks of the Narmada river of Maheshwar town is also said to have got damaged after the team removed their set. After the makers wrapped shoot in the fort, they removed the set and that is when the damage took place. It is being reported that some of the heavy-weight things hit the stones and statues resulting in its damage. After this, MP Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho also commented on it, saying that whatever damage has happened by the Dabangg 3 production team is wrong and that she has taken the seriousness of the matter and that is why, directives have been issued to Khargone district collector, superintendent of police and sub-divisional magistrate ( SDM). Adding to it, she said that they have the permission to shoot Dabangg-3′ in Maheshwar so that the beautiful tourism of the city gets highlighted but if something wrong has happened, the actions will be taken against the team.

Until now, there have been no statements passed by the team of Dabangg 3 and there is no clue about the next phase of this case. As of now, a song from the film has already been shot and there are many interesting takes on the movie revealed. Reports also say that there will be another female lead in the movie apart from Sonakshi Sinha. No name has been circled until now but soon, it will be revealed.

