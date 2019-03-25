Dabangg 3: Bollywood's Bhaijan is soon going to create a buzz with his upcoming movie Dabangg 3. The third installment of the popular cop drama is all set to go on floors and is said to be releasing this December only. Few reports say that the movie will carry a completely different storyline and might not have an item song like Munni Badnaam Hui.

Superstar Salman Khan is going to treat his fans with another installment of his popular cop drama Dabangg and the movie is all set to go on floors this April. These days the actor is busy working for his latest production, Notebook and is putting all efforts to make it a grand success. After Notebook, that will be releasing on 29 March 2019, the actor will start shooting for his action-packed drama Dabangg 3.

A source revealed recently that the third installment of Dabangg is going to more fun and contemporary as it will showcase Salman Khan having a cat-and-mouse game with the villain. The actor who plays the role of cop Chulbul Panday will be engaged in an interesting fight with the antagonist, which will be played by the Kannada actor Sudeep. One of the other important things revealed is that this time, the villain will have an equal lead as the hero and this has doubled the anticipation in fans.

As always, Sajid-Wajid will be forming a melodious back-up for the film with their album. As per a few reports, the film will have a total of 5 to 6 original songs and out of those, 4 songs have already been finalised by the makers. Like the other two parts, people are excited to know whether this part will also have an item song or not. Shockingly, this time, there will be no such item song as the plot is entirely different and the style of story-telling is also different. But, the makers have promised something big and interesting this time for the audience.

The makers are going to initiate the shoot for Dabangg 3 from April and end the first sequence till August itself. After these four months of shooting, the lead cast of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will move to Wai for a marathon shoot. The movie is expected to hit the silver screen in the month of December this year.

Superstar Salman Khan is going to treat fans with two big movies this year including Bharat and Dabangg 3. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat will be realising this Eid and will star Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff in key roles. The makers have announced that it will be an official remake of the Korean film, An Ode To My Father.

