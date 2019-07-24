Dabangg 3: Prabhdheva and Salman Khan will be collaborating after a gap of 10 years after Wanted in Dabangg 3. And what's more interesting is that now the duo will be shaking a leg to Munni Badnam hui sequel Munna Badnam Hua.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha starrer is all set to release by the end of this year, ahead of the release the makers are making sure the movie remains in headlines with all the surprising details! Be it Arbaz Khan interview where he revealed Salman Khan wasn’t the first choice of the director, Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan were to Saree Manjrekar, Salman Khan’s niece making her Bollywood debut to now one more such interesting news of director and choreographer Prabhudeva dancing and matching steps to Warina Hussain, Sallu Bhai song Munna Badnam Hua.

Dabangg 3 marks as the third sequel of the Salman Khan starrer franchise which has earned crores of rupees at the box office. This time Dabangg 3 will show us the past of Salman Khan before he turned Robinhood aka cop. Apart from the movie being a Salman Khan starrer, is also known for its hit songs be it Malaika Arora’s Munni Badnam hui or Pandey Ji Seeti.

What’s more, to look up to is that for the very first time a song will be getting a sequel and it is Munna Badnam Hua! As per reports, Salman Khan has come up with a hook step just like in every song. From dancing with his belt in Dabangg title track and his towel dance, this time he has used his belt in such a way that it will automatically become a hook step. Furthermore, the report stated that Salman Khan will be seen doing many difficult steps and was not easy for him. In the sog Warina will be seen in a never seen avatar and even Prabhudev will come on stage to match steps with Salman and Warina.

