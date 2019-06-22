Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan will be playing the role of a 20-year-old boy in his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 which stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead and is being helmed by Prabhu Deva.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and now another interesting detail about the film has been disclosed that the movie, which stars Salman Khan in the lead role is that the Dabangg Bhaijaan will be playing the role of a 20-year-old man in the movie.

Yes, you read that right! Salman Khan, who is known for playing a corrupt but brave cop Chulbul Pandey in the Dabangg franchise will be playing a young Chulbul Pandey and an old Chulbul Pandey in the movie. The movie will have some flashback scenes in which Salman Khan will be seen playing a 20-year-old boy and has been training vigorously for the same.

According to media reports, Salman Khan will romance another lady apart from Sonakshi Sinha in the movie. The film stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role and Kannada superstar Sudeep will be playing the villain in the movie.

The film is being backed by Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Arbaaz Khan productions and s a prequel to Dabangg and tells the transformation story of Chulbul Pandey from a young goon to a brave and smart cop.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release in December this year and is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies. Apart from Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah co-starring Alia Bhatt and will re-unite Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 long years!

