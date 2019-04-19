Dabangg 3: After completing the first schedule of the highly anticipated film Dabangg 3, Salman Khan with his team including Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep will commence the second schedule of the film in Mumbai. The schedule will last for two months and then the team will head to Wai to shoot the songs.

Dabangg 3: Ever since the Bollywood actor Salman Khan with his brothers announced about the third instalment of the Dabangg series, fans are eagerly excited to watch the superstar on-screen again with Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha. Salman Khan with his team has already completed the first schedule of the film and reports reveal that the team is currently gearing up to shoot in Mumbai. Reports also suggest that the important part of the script will be shot in Gurgaon, where the setup for the shoot is already arranged including a house.

Talking about the second schedule, Salman will shoot in Malad on the first day and it will be an action scene. While the antagonist of the film, played by Sudeep and will join the team in the last stage of the schedule in Mumbai. Reports also revealed that the second schedule of the film will take approximately two months to complete and the entire team will then proceed to Wai to film for the songs of the film.

Not only this, recce for the film is still going on for the shooting the purpose and it is said that the team is likely to shoot for a song in Jaipur as well.

The film is directed by Prabhudeva and is bankrolled by Salman Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi, Arbaaz Khan. Talking about the story of the film, it narrates the same story of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo with certain new elements. The team has successfully completed the first schedule of the film in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh and are now heading to Mumbai.

