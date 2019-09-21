Dabangg 3: Salman Khan turns dialogue writer and action sequence advisor for his film Dabangg 3, fans will be amazed to see Salman Khan showing his different talents in his upcoming film.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan is all set to bang on the theaters with the sequel of Dabangg, the news is already talk of the town since the release of Dabangg 3 has been announced. undoubtedly the film is very close to the heart of Salman Khan, Chulbul Panday is everyone charm and fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

But the fans will be amazed to see Chulbul Pandey delivering dialogues in his own style. It has been reported that Salman Khan is giving his impromptu inputs in the dialogues of Chulbul Pandey that has been added into the script. So people would be able to connect more with the character because Salman Khan’s dialogue is something to which people admire him the most. He always seemed realistic when it comes to his performance and his dialogue is key to it.

Other than that, reports say that Salman Khan is also giving his inputs for an action sequence in the film, fans love Salman Khan in his action scenes and loved Chulbul Panday for his extravagant action, style, dialogues, and uniqueness. So action scenes as per Salman suggestions is going to be a treat for the fans and it is going to be the cherry on the top.

The film is Prabhu Deva directorial and co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, the film also casts Sudeepa Kiccha in a negative role. The film is also going to be a debut fil for Saiee Manjrekar who is the daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar. Well, Dabangg one was also the debut film for Sonakshi Sinha and now she touched the sky, makers are expecting same luck for debutant Saiee Manjrekar.

Salman Khan had been dragged under controversy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Inshallah, other than that Salman is going to feature in the films Dabangg 3, Kick 2, wanted 2, Majhdaar and many other films that are not confirmed yet.

