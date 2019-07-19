Dabangg 3: Salman Khan was recently snapped on the sets of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. Dressed in a white vest and denim, the actor walked in a Bhaijaan style. With a group of bodyguards walking along with him, the actor was spotted rushing towards the sets of the film.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the highest-paid actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. With a list of films lined up for the year, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his highly anticipated film Dabangg 3. Starting from his looks to his walk, the actor always has something that makes him special from others. Recently, the actor was spotted on the sets of his film dressed in a white vest and blue denim while walking in a typical Bhaijaan style.

With some bodyguards walking along with him, the actor was spotted rushing to the location of the sets of Dabangg 3. Talking about Dabangg 3, it is the sequel of 2012 film Dabangg 2, which is directed by Prabhu Deva and is bankrolled by Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions

The film will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019, and will feature Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Tinnu Anand, Sudeep and Mahie Gill in lead roles.

Take a look at the video–

After finishing the schedule for Dabangg 3, the actor will then begin with the shoot of his upcoming film Inshallah and will be collaborating with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt for the first time. Moreover, the film will also serve as a reunite for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with actor Salman Khan after almost 2 decades. In between, he will also be shooting for reality shows like Nach Baliye season 9 and Bigg Boss Season 13. Moreover, the actor is also planning for the sequel of his film Kick with Jacqueline Fernandez however, nothing is officially confirmed.

