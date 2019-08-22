Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are all set for their upcoming film Dabangg 3 which will hit the theatres on December 20 in four languages–Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Recently, the superstar has ordered high walls around the sets of the film to protect the film from the leak. Read the details here–

Salman Khan wants high walls around the sets to protect it from leaks

Dabangg 3: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for the third installment of the much-awaited film Dabangg. The film will be helmed by Prabhu Deva and Salman will yet again share the screens with Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha. Over, the last few days, many photos and videos of the cast of Dabangg 3 from Jaipur schedule are making rounds on the Internet. As per the leaked pictures, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha were seen shooting for a dance sequence.

While the eagerly waiting fans were happy to get small glimpses of their favorite actor, Salman Khan was unhappy with this leak. The actor who is also the producer called for a meeting with the all the marketing, creative and production team and expressed his anger on the issue. Reports reveal that Salman Khan has decided some measures to stop the leak and has also ordered the team to construct high walls around the sets.

Salman Khan has also increased the security on the sets and has further issued no-phone policy on the sets. Salman Khan took the same measures while shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Moreover, the lead stars are also making sure that the fans get small glimpses from the shoots and keep sharing pictures and videos from the sets on their social media handles.

On the work front, Salman Khan will shoot for the next schedule of Dabangg 3 in Pune. After wrapping it up, Salman Khan will return to Mumbai for shooting for the first song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah. The shoot for Inshallah has already begun and Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan will together shoot for the first song. After Inshallah, reports reveal that Salman Khan can also begin filming for Jacqueline Fernandes starrer Kick 2.

