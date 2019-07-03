Dabangg 3: For the new sequel of the Dabangg series, Salman Khan will lose 7 kilos and will be sporting a sharper and chiseled look for a flashback scenes in the upcoming sequel of Dabangg.

Dabangg 3: Actor Salman Khan who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha, reportedly, will shed 7 kilos for flashback scenes of policeman Chulbul Pandey in the film. According to reports, Dabangg 3 will show the audience the journey of Chulbul Pandey of how he became the Robinhood of the area.

In the scenes showing the past, Salman Khan has to show a younger version of Chulbul Pandey when he was not a police officer. This prequel portion of the film will introduce the audience to another lady in Mr.Pandey’s life. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Ashwami Manjrekar, who will play the role and with this will make her debut into the Bollywood industry.

The team of Dabangg is gearing up for the third schedule of the film, which will be shot this month for which Bharat actor Salman Khan is working very hard. The actor has been hitting the gym and maintaining a strict diet to get a much sharper and chiseled look which is desired by the filmmakers.

Agar dikhana hai, beat Karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro… nothing better than working hard… pic.twitter.com/qPugA8MxTW — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2019

Earlier Salman Khan had shared a video on his official twitter handle where the Bhaijaan can be seen working out in the gym. He has captioned the video as “Agar dikhana hai, beat Karna hai, maarna hai, toh mehnat kar ke apna level badha ke kaam se maaro… nothing better than working hard…”

Sonakshi Sinha will not be working with the Dabangg team for the third schedule of the film and will only return to join the unit in the final schedule of the film. Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under the Salman Khan Films productions. The film will release nationwide on December 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App