Bollywood actor Salman Khan has recently shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 and has also announced that the shoot of the famous track Hud Hud Dabangg of the film has been completed. The hardworking actor shared the news on Twitter, have a look.

Offering a huge surprise to fans across the nation, Superstar Salman Khan announced the wrap of the title song of the highly anticipated Dabangg 3, with a picture from the sets. Loved and known for the signature step, the song Hud Hud Dabangg is an anthem for his fans, the completion of the song shoot is definite to start the countdown for the famous track.

The team started the shoot on March 30th in Madhya Pradesh and has already wrapped the song shoot, leaving the fans excited with timely sneak peeks from the sets. Recently, Salman Khan announced about the wrap, on Twitter, quoting that HUD HUD Dabangg song done for Dabangg 3. Dabangg has amassed immense popularity amongst his fans as well as earned a prestige of a cult classic in the Bollywood film industry. The actor’s look with his aviator glasses and the iconic blue shirt has been a part of both the sequels and now, can also be seen in the upcoming Dabangg 3.

Chulbul Pandey has earned an iconic status in Bollywood ever since the first look hit the nation. Salman Khan has filled the character life and individuality that no other actor can ever take its place. The action comedy has begun its shoot at various locations of Madhya Pradesh.

Dabangg 3 is a prequel, which brings forth the back story of Chulbul Pandey, who will be shown as a local goon with a heart of gold as a prolonged flashback will cover his metamorphosis into a Robin Hood cop.

Directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Arbaaz Khan productions. The film stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the leads. Talking about Salman’s future projects, the actor will appear next on the screens in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu in lead roles. Recently, he has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah.

