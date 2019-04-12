Dabangg 3: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to appear in his upcoming film Dabangg 3 which is directed by National-award winner Prabhu Deva. Recently, the actor announced the wrap of his first schedule of the film in Maheshwar. The film also features Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry and leaves no stone unturned to prove himself well on-screens. Recently, the actor announced about the wrap up of the first schedule of the film. His post on Twitter also included his picture as Chulbul Pandey. The superstar with his brother Arbaaz Khan earlier posted a video before starting the shoot and informed his fans about his birthplace Indore. Reports suggested that the shoot started from April 1, 2019. It seems that the actor is much excited about the third instalment of the film and regularly updates his fans with the upgrades.

The film also features Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha in the role of Rajjo. Talking about the hardworking actor’s debut, the queen first appeared in the first instalment of Dabangg series. Talking about the current series, the actor informed her fans that the current season may include slight elements of earlier instalments as well

Sonakshi Sinha also revealed that various members of the team starting from camera people to costume department and assistant directors are same. Further, the most amazing part is the film will be directed by National-award winner Prabhu Deva. Expressing her excitement, the lead actor revealed that she is very happy to work with Prabhu Deva.

Dabangg series commenced in the year 2010 which became a blockbuster hit film and also marked as a debut for Arbaaz Khan in production. The first series was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second was helmed by Arbaaz Khan and the third which is one of the highly anticipated films is directed by Prabhu Deva, who last shared the screens with the superstar in Wanted 2009. It is expected that Dabangg 3 will hit the silver screens in December 2019.

Talking about Salman Khan’s future projects, the actor will appear opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah, which will hit the silver screens in the next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More