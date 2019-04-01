Dabangg 3: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-awaited film Dabangg 3 has finally gone on floors and the box office king on Monday shared a photo from the sets of Dabangg 3 in which he is seen posing with the director of the film—Prabhu Dheva.

Dabangg 3: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who is called the box office king, has begun shooting for the much-anticipated film Dabangg 3 which is the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise Dabangg. The heartthrob of the nation on Monday shared a photo from the sets of the film in which we see Salman Khan with Prabhu Dheva and not to miss, his famous sunglasses from Dabangg on the back of his shirt. Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise is one of the most popular and hit Bollywood franchise.

The first two parts of the film performed exceptionally well and have taken the box office by storm and now there are high expectations from the third instalment of the cop-drama which is slated to hit the big screen on December 2019, as per latest media reports. Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabh Dheva. The two have previously worked together in blockbuster film Wanted.

The first part of the Dabangg franchise was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and the second instalment was directed by Arbaaz Khan. Dabanng 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Dheva and is being backed by Arbaaz Khan. According to reports, Sonakshi Sinha, who has played the lead role opposite Salman Khan in the first two films will be once again paired opposite the Dabangg Khan in the thrid instalment as well.

Soon after Salman Khan shared the first photo from the sets of the film with Prabhu Deva, fans are extremely excited for the much-awaited Dabangg 3. Salman Khan’s next release before Dabangg is the highly anticipated Bharat which is slated to hit the big screen on June 5 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The film stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles and is expected to break many box office records. Soon after the news of Dabangg 3 going on the floor started doing rounds on social media, Salman Khan’s fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. Salman Khan is known as the undisputed king of Bollywood and is known for taking the box office by storm with his back to back blockbuster films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More