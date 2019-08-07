Dabangg 3: Salman Khan has recently decided to reward the winning Jodi of his show Nach Baliye in his own way. As per reports, the female winner will get a chance to feature in a dance number in Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Dabangg 3. Read the details here–

Dabangg 3: Dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 has begun recently and its participants have started winning hearts with their performances and chemistry. This season of Nach Baliye is produced by Salman Khan and recently, the actor decided that he will reward the winning Jodi in his innovative way. Reportedly, the female winner of the show will get a chance to be a part of the much-anticipated film Dabangg 3. Yes, you heard it right, the lady winner from the show will feature in a dance number in the film, which will be like a reward from Salman Khan.

As per the recent development, a source revealed that Salman Khan has already discussed this plan with the makers of the show and his team is keeping a watch on the show. The makers of Dabangg have planned that the shoot of the major part of the song will be done in September. Not just this, Salman Khan is also launching his friend Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Sahee in the film who will play the role of Salman Khan’s love interest in his younger days. Moreover, the two will also shoot for a lovely song together.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and is bankrolled by Arbaaz Khan. The film will hit the silver screens on December 20. Apart from Sahee and Salman, the film also features Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawab Shah, and Mahie Gill.

After completing the shoot for Dabangg 3, Salman Khan shall begin with the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, Salman Khan will share the screens with Alia Bhatt for the first time and will collaborate with the filmmaker after two decades. Inshallah is among the highly anticipated films as it is a love story of a duo from completely different backgrounds.

After Inshallah, Salman Khan will begin with the shoot of Kick 3 with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. In between the shoots, Salman Khan will also be busy shooting for Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

