Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha and daughter of Khamosh akka Shatrughan Sinha recently shared a mirror selfie all the way from the sets of Dabangg 3. Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo in Dabbang 3 is looking total staggering in a black dress with a red bindi on her Instagram post.

Certainly, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman khan chemistry in Dabangg were applauded by their fans and now again for Dabangg 3, they both will pair up and definitely creates magic on the big screen.

Film Dabang directed by Arbaaz Khan is one of the blockbuster hit of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha has ever given in their career. Dabangg went earned 2.19 billion worldwide and Salman’s character as Chul Bul Pandey was very much liked by the fans.

So far 2 parts of Dabangg had been released and the crowd drooling over Salman and Sonakshi and won millions of hearts with their outstanding performance.

Now, Dabangg 3 team is gearing up for their next instalment in Dabangg series. Speaking to media Sonakshi the actress so far has worked with many projects, and recently a rumoured were in the air that Sonakshi will be playing role in Indian Paralympic Deepa Mallik Biopic, but she dismissed all the rumours related to that and stated until she signed the project she won’t say that she is working on it.

