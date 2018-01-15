Dabangg 2 film director Arbaaz Khan has confirmed that Sonakshi Sinha will definitely be a part of the third sequel of the film. Hailed by Prabhudeva, Arbaaz will be focusing on acting and the production aspect in Dabangg 3. Sonakshi Sinha revealed that the shooting of the film will begin early next year as the film is still in the scripting process.

Sonakshi Sinha is coming to recreate the magic of blockbuster film Dabangg’s character Rajjo on-screen in the third installment of the film. Who doesn’t remember her famous dialogue, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, Pyaar se lagta hai (I’m not scared of a slap sir, I’m scared of love) Dabangg 2 director Arbaaz Khan has revealed to a leading news agency, “Sonakshi is definitely going to be there. Apart from her even I don’t know who will be there. We will cast according to the script, which is currently in development.”

Arbaaz Khan also revealed that Prabhudeva would direct Dabangg 3, instead of him. “I am itching to direct a film. I would love to do so. Hopefully when I get something exciting, a great script, which I want to direct, I will do it. As of now I’ll focus on acting and production,” he added. Last seen in the film Ittefaq, Sonakshi revealed to PinkVilla, “The shoot begins probably early next year. They are currently scripting. It is in a very early stage.” On being asked if she has discussed the script with Salman Khan, she added, “No, not yet. I am busy with my film and Salman will begin shooting for Race 3. So after that, till then, the process is on.”

Dabangg 3 will the journey of Chulbul Pandey becoming the robin-hood of the area and will serve as a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2. Sonakshi Sinha will be sharing the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh’s film Boom Boom in New York, scheduled for a release on February 23, 2018. The Bollywood diva is currently busy shooting for the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi.