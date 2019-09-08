Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is slated to hit the box office on December 20, 2019. In a recent interview, Sonakshi Sinha said What she is and where she is today is because of Salman Khan and the movie Dabangg. Read on to know more.

Dabangg 3: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Mission Mangal. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the space drama was released on the occasion of Independence Day and has performed quite well on the box office earning a sum of Rs 193.14n in the domestic market. It was Sonakshi’s first blockbuster film after giving so many flops and she feels happy about it.

In a recent interview, Sonakshi revealed how she managed to enter the film industry and gave credit to Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan for casting her in action-drama film Dabangg in 2010. Later, she was also seen in Dabangg 2 which was released in 2012 and now she will be a part of Dabangg 3 and will be seen playing the role of Rajjo again. Sonakshi has come a long way in her career and there’s no looking back. For her Dabangg serioes will be the best part of her life. The actor also mentioned that on the sets of Dabangg she feels like home reuniting with the entire cast and crew.

Talking about the film, Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva and features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi, Kichcha Sudeep among others. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019. Mouni Roy and Warina Hussain will be seen in the film in special dance numbers.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Mission Mangal and Khandaani Shafakhaana. The actor has also signed a film with Ajay Devgn titled Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The Dabangg actor will be seen in a biopic but no official statement about the same has been made yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App