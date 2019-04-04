Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha has started shooting for her next film Dabangg 3 and recently shared her first look from her film. In the picture, she is looking alluring dressed in a pink white floral print saree. With subtle makeup and traditional jhumki, the actor is currently creating a buzz on social media.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is counted among the most talented actors of the industry. After astonishing fans in the looks of Satya in Kalank, the actor is all set to treat her fans with her first look from her upcoming film Dabangg 3. It is not the first time when the actor will sharing the screens with Salman Khan, the hottie also appeared in the first two instalments of the Dabangg series. In the film, the actor will portray the role of Rajjo Pandey. A few minutes earlier, the actor shared her first look from the film from her day 1 of the shoot.

In the picture, Sonakshi is looking gorgeous dressed in a pink and white floral print saree. In order to add more to her looks, she has further carried a pink flower in her hair and further completed her looks with traditional jhumki.

Some days back, the lead actor of the film Salman Khan shared a video where he informed his fans regarding the shoot of his film. Currently, the star is in Maheshwar busy in the shoot of the film. Talking about Sonakshi, the actor earlier to this, was busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank, which will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. The film features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Some few hours back, the trailer of the film released and it created a lot of buzz on social media.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Inshallah which also features Alia Bhatt. The film will hit the silver screens next year. Not only this, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will also appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat. Apart from Salman Khan, the film features Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Disha Patani and will release on June 5, 2019.

