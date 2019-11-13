Dabangg 3 song Habibi Ke Nain: Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Dabangg 3 on December 20, the makers of the film have released the audio of a new song titled Habibi Ke Nain. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal, the song features Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Dabangg 3 song Habibi Ke Nain: Get ready for an entertainment dhamaka this Christmas with Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Dabangg 3. While the expectations around third instalment of the franchise is already high, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make it a must-watch experience. After receiving a roaring response on Dabangg 3 trailer, the team of Dabangg 3 are treating all Salmaniacs and music lovers with the audio of all songs and the latest track to make a romantic entry on the list is Habibi Ke Nain.

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal, Habibi Ke Nain is a soulful number that will make your heart sing. An absolute treat to the eyes, Habibi Ke Nain is one song that will surely become a part of your playlist. Listen to the song, you will be reminded of Dabangg series’s hit track Tere Mast Mast Do Nain.

While Jubin and Shreya have crooned the romantic song, the lyrics have been penned by Irfan Kamal and music is by Sajid Wajid. With the song, a still has also been released in which Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey can be seen grooving with Sonakshi Sinha (Rajjo) and it seems like we are all set to get a new memorable hook step with the song.

Also Read: Bala box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer remains unstoppable, collects Rs 61 Crore

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Bahu bani babe Devoleena Bhattacharjee hurls abuses at Sidharth Shukla, threatens to slap him hard

One of the most anticipated movies of 2020, Dabangg 3 has been grabbing headlines ever since Day 1 and is expected to shatter several records at the box office. Helmed by Prabhu Deva and bankrolled by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions and Saffron Broadcast & Media Limited, Dabangg 3 is slated for a theatrical release on December 20. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

Also Read: Chhapaak inspiration Laxmi Agarwal says attacker couldn’t shatter her dreams

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App