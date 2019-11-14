The video of Salman Khan-starrer Hud Hud Dabangg song from his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 has been released and it has been breaking the Internet!

With the latest video of Salman Khan’s Hud Hud Dabangg song, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again proved that no one can beat him when it comes to impressing the masses! The actor exactly knows how to hit the right chords and therefore his songs always trend on the number one position on social media as well as video-streaming platform YouTube. Just like his other songs, Hud Hud Dabangg has been breaking all records on social media.

The song has been crooned by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri, and Sajid. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Jalees Sherwani and the music has been given by Sajid Wajid. Salman Khan yet again manages to win millions of hearts with his adored signature step, sexy expressions and the usual swag which makes him one of the biggest superstars that he is today.

Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on December 20 this year around the Christmas holidays and is one of the most awaited films.

Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on December 20 this year around the Christmas holidays and is one of the most awaited films.

Dabangg 3stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles and also stars Arbaaz Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Tinnu Anand, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill and Kay Kay Menon in supporting roles.

Dabangg 3 will also mark the big Bollywood break of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who will be playing the role of Salman Khan’s love interest in the movie.

South superstar Sudeep will be playing the role of the antagonist in the movie. Salman Khan, who is currently busy promoting Dabangg 3, will be next seen in India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App