Dabangg 3 song Hud Hud: Salman Khan's new song Hud Hud Dabangg is highly appreciated by the audience, the die heart fans of Salman Khan loved the new actions of the song. But isn't the song was too exaggerated.

Dabangg 3 song Hud Hud Dabangg: Dabangg is one of the most awaited films of 2019 and the fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey look. Salman Khan has now recreated his own version of Hud Hud, the fans might love Salman Khan but there is no doubt that the song was overexaggerated and has proper south Indian touch. Salman Khan was seen in some unacceptable dance steps and many of the social media users are even making fun of them.

It cannot be ignored that the makers have crossed all the limits to use Salman Khan’s charm, they felt that they can ask anything to do and it will be a hit. There is no doubt that Salman Khan is a big brand but what about the facts, logic and sensible content. The fans have put the black strip on their eyes and just blindly watching Salman Khan starrer. The song has some very bad dance steps and the signature step was not even visible.

There was just one factor that Salman Khan balanced the video with his original punch. But if one would go and calculate the sensible content of the song than he will find nothing. The way Salman Khan was whooping the fire and doing some weird stunt it can just happen in such films. Salman Khan starrer was not less than drama.

The original of Hud Hud Dabangg was way better and the signature step of that song was even better. In the early song, Salman Khan looked like a hero and a cop. But there was nothing sensible in that song too. Films and songs are also made for entertainment so it can be said that Hud Hud Dabangg was a fun and entertainment song but this time it was just a bad time pass.

