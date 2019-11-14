Dabangg 3 song Hud Hud: The wait for the first track of Dabangg 3 titled Hud Hud is finally out. Featuring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, the song is high on swag, swag and more swag. Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20.

Dabangg 3 song Hud Hud: After delivering an Eid dhamaka with Bharat, Salman Khan is all set to kickstart fireworks at the cinema screens this Christmas with his much-anticipated film Dabangg 3. Touted as one of the most awaited films of the year, Dabangg 3 has kept all Salmaniacs on the edge of their seat with every little update and it all seems worth the wait. Be it the trailer or the songs, Dabangg 3 has been topping all the charts and is expected to set the box office on fire on December 20, 2019.

To kickstart the countdown to the D day, the makers of the film have finally released the first video song of the film, i.e Hud Hud. Riding high on Salman Khan’s mania and Chulbul Pandey’s swag, Hud Hud has ‘ENTERTAINER’ written all over it. Not just me but social media has itself declared it a blockbuster.

All praises for the song, Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel has called the song very promising and entertaining. He has further highlighted that the hook steps of Hud Hud have the potential to become a rage. Meanwhile, Girish Johar has tweeted fire emojis to express his feelings about the song.

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Salman Khan’s song Hud Hud:

ChulBul Pandey is back with another signature step which could be rage among his fans and masses. #HudHudDabangg video is very promising.. Maza aaya #Dabangg3 https://t.co/IIsFiW3Gvt — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 14, 2019

The anthem of Dabangg Series. #HudHudDabangg still remains fresh & energetic, just the way it was in the first movie of Dabangg. Perfectly suits the character of Chulbul Pandey. Though i miss the belt step. Watch the video herehttps://t.co/l0shwauYDw — Not Devil (@_NotHereForYou_) November 14, 2019

Literally aag 🔥 laga diya Pandey Ji @BeingSalmanKhan ne gaane mein ! Watch here to believe me –> https://t.co/SZKkSLUdLM The Original SWAGSTER !!! #HudHudDabangg — Kunal Das ❄️ (@kunald_original) November 14, 2019

#HudHudDabangg kya song hai yaar

Audio to kamal tha video dhamal hai

Expectations se badh kar hai

Theatre me aaag laaga degi aag 🔥🔥@BeingSalmanKhan sir ka jo swag hai na uski baat hi alag hai@wajidkhan7 kamal kartey ho Bhaijaan 🙏🏻

Dhamakedar Damdaar song🔥 — Sadiq Islam (@BeingSadiqIslam) November 14, 2019

One word for this song – Chartbuster 🔥🔥🔥🔥#HudHudDabangghttps://t.co/iLextDt47g — Chulbul Rehan (@iBeing_Rehan) November 14, 2019

This is smashing!!!! @BeingSalmanKhan doing it like only he can!!! #HudHudDabangg TOP CLASS https://t.co/xkcM9wOoKU — Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) November 14, 2019

Directed by Prabhu Deva and bankrolled by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep and Pramod Khanna in key roles. The third instalment in the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3 is a prequel of its previous instalments and will highlight how Chulbul Pandey became Chulbul Pandey.

Right after Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will be seen in an out and out actioner Radhe co-starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Also directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie will release on Eid 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App